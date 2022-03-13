UBS Group Reiterates €14.40 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

UBS Group set a €14.40 ($15.65) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) target price on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($14.67) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.89 ($15.10).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

