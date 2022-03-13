UBS Group Reiterates “€191.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

UBS Group set a €191.00 ($207.61) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($214.13) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($217.39) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($200.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.70 ($158.37) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €184.82 ($200.89).

HNR1 stock opened at €147.50 ($160.33) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($126.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €168.18 and its 200-day moving average is €161.90.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

