UBS Group Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAX. Barclays set a €83.00 ($90.22) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($105.43) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($95.65) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($93.48) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.40 ($83.04) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.64 ($92.00).

SAX opened at €65.45 ($71.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €62.10 ($67.50) and a 52-week high of €76.05 ($82.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 105.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €67.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.43.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

