UBS Group Trims Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Target Price to CHF 280

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 304.50 to CHF 280 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KRDXF stock opened at $211.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.62. Kardex has a 52 week low of $198.00 and a 52 week high of $337.50.

About Kardex (Get Rating)

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

