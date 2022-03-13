UBS Group Trims Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Target Price to CHF 280

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 304.50 to CHF 280 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of KRDXF stock opened at $211.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.62. Kardex has a 52 week low of $198.00 and a 52 week high of $337.50.
About Kardex (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kardex (KRDXF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.