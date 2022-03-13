Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $18.200-$18.700 EPS.
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $368.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.44. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,292,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.