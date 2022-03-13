Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $18.200-$18.700 EPS.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $368.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.44. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,292,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

