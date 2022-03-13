Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.200-$18.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $10.86 on Friday, reaching $368.51. 1,520,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,887. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $422.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.44.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $444.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.