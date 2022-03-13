UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $27.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 129 shares of company stock worth $2,995. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 47,692.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $17,918,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter worth about $12,179,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter worth about $7,079,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UMH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.85. 328,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

