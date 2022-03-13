UniLayer Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $1.57 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00104955 BTC.

About UniLayer

LAYER is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,277,721 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.