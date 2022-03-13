Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $264.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.95.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,873,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,055. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $270.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

