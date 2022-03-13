Unistake Market Cap Reaches $2.42 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $31,875.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.30 or 0.06551367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,747.60 or 0.99889804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041469 BTC.

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,306,877 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

