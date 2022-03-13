United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR opened at $173.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.25. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $155.71 and a 1-year high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.17.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,572,336. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.