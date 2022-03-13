UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Up 94.7% in February

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:UOLGY opened at $20.18 on Friday. UOL Group has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

