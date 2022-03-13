Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,007 shares.The stock last traded at $17.45 and had previously closed at $17.95.

The stock has a market cap of $723.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

