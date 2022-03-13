US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.400-$3.400 EPS.

NYSE USFD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,309. US Foods has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USFD. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.64.

In related news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

