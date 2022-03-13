Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Vale from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.
Shares of VALE stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors increased its position in Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 916.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after buying an additional 11,535,429 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after buying an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vale by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after buying an additional 9,551,683 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,884,000.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
