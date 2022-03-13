Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Raised by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average of $109.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.10 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

