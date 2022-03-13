Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.58. The stock had a trading volume of 130,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,681. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.72 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

