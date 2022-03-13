Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $386.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.14 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

