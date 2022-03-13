Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Boosted by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $51,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,879 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,863,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after acquiring an additional 673,392 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after acquiring an additional 589,682 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 574,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after acquiring an additional 539,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

