Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.99 and last traded at $74.89. Approximately 66,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 50,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.85.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72.
