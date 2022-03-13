Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRA. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $237.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 56,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

