Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Director G Louis Graziadio III Acquires 1,500 Shares

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $15.63 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.05.

VERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter worth $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Veritone by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

