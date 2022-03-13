Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Director G Louis Graziadio III Acquires 1,500 Shares

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ VERI opened at $15.63 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.05.
VERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.
Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)
Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veritone (VERI)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.