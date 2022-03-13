Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,378.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. Vertex has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 67.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 712.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vertex by 469.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth $207,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

