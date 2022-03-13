VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in VICI Properties by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VICI Properties by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380,468 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081,293 shares during the period.

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

