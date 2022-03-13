Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.31 million.Vita Coco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.29.

Vita Coco stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.55. 629,659 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.94. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

Vita Coco last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran purchased 49,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $512,634.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,289,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company's brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

