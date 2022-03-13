Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran bought 49,150 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $512,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $7,449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $8,289,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

