VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.970-$6.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.75 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.86 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.560-$1.560 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.60. 1,375,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,090. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 52-week low of $107.88 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.33.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities reduced their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in VMware by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in VMware by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

