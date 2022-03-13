VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.970-$6.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.75 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.86 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.560-$1.560 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. VMware has a 52-week low of $107.88 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VMware by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after acquiring an additional 231,146 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after acquiring an additional 242,017 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1,158.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after acquiring an additional 205,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

