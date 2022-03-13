VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.

NYSE VMW traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.60. 1,375,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,090. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $107.88 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.33.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities reduced their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.77.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Tobam grew its stake in shares of VMware by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

