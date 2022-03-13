Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives €255.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €255.07 ($277.25).

Several research analysts have recently commented on VOW3 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($300.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($257.61) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($304.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €143.70 ($156.20). 1,610,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($274.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €185.01.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

