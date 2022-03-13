Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.640-$0.670 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNT. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

VNT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 1,876,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,715. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vontier by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vontier by 1,613.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 182,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 172,068 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Vontier by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 124,210 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vontier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Vontier by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

