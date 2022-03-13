Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of VYGR opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $212.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

