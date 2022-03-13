Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at TD Securities

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WJX. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Wajax from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

TSE WJX opened at C$20.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$433.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. Wajax has a one year low of C$18.53 and a one year high of C$29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

