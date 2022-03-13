WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Update

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WANSF opened at $3.85 on Friday. WANdisco has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

About WANdisco (Get Rating)

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

