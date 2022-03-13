Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,302 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 75,654 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 17.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.