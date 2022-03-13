Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) VP Vito Legrottaglie Sells 5,000 Shares

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ WSTG opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $138.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSTG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

