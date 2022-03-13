Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.00

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 640527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

Several research firms recently commented on WFRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at about $123,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 665,539 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter worth approximately $12,358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,167.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 447,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,673,000 after purchasing an additional 406,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.