Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 18,900 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $67,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

CDEV stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 5.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

