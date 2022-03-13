Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $328,000 Holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIXY. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 75,159 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,287,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,193,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,191,000.

NYSEARCA:VIXY opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

