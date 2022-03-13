Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $347,000 Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,014.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,003,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,328,000 after purchasing an additional 42,663 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 241.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,308 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,916,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2,805.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,248,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,333 shares in the last quarter.

KWEB stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $86.88.

