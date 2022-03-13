Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 447 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Continental Resources by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 137,432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Continental Resources by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Continental Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $62.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

Continental Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.