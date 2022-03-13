Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 578 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $79.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 189.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

