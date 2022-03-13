Wedbush Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $9.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

SFIX has been the subject of several other research reports. dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.17.

SFIX stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 847,212 shares of company stock worth $15,049,645. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after buying an additional 2,021,562 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,258,000 after buying an additional 1,191,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 1,180,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after buying an additional 1,169,928 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

