Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target to $40.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EBS. StockNews.com upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of EBS opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.89. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $96.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.