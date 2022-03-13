Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.39.

Shares of WELL opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

