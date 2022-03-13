West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $724.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $715.00 million and the highest is $736.80 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $670.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after buying an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $363.21. The stock had a trading volume of 296,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $268.42 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

