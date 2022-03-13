Whole Earth Brands (FREE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 0.43. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $14.95.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
