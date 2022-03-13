Widercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,048.49 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Widercoin has a total market cap of $15,048.49 and approximately $1,241.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.94 or 0.06594322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,850.37 or 1.00233858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041708 BTC.

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

