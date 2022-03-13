William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $20,750,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $1,898,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CBIZ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

