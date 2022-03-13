William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.85.

MQ opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after buying an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855,275 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $141,824,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2,162.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,771,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,133 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

